Primetime Ratings: Winter Olympics Down Again Versus Vancouver

NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage drew 18.5 million total viewers and a 4.8 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Sochi games were down 13% in total viewers and 11% in the demo from the comparable night of the Vancouver games—which were broadcast live—and down 21% in total viewers and 14% in the demo from Monday night. NBC also drew a 14 share.

Fox’s two-hour special broadcast of American Idol drew a 2.7 and an 8 share, bringing the network to a second-place finish.

CBS aired drama reruns, finishing third with a 1.3/4.

ABC finished fourth at 0.7/2. The network aired reruns ahead of a new episode of Killer Women, which drew a series-low 0.6, down 14% from last week.

The CW aired reruns, earning a 0.3/1.