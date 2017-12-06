Primetime Ratings: ‘Will & Grace’ Leads NBC to Win

NBC was the top ratings scorer Tuesday, riding a noisy Will & Grace to a 1.4 prime in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 0.9/3 put up by both ABC and Fox.

The Voice did a flat 1.8 on NBC, before Will & Grace went up 20% from its last airing to a 1.8. Superstore grew 10% to 1.1, and Chicago Med dropped 15% to 1.1.

ABC had The Middle off 8% at 1.2 and Fresh Off the Boat down 18% at 0.9. Black-ish lost a tenth of a point for a 1.0 and The Mayor posted a flat 0.7, before Kevin (Probably) Saves the World scored a level 0.6.

On Fox, Lethal Weapon rated a 1.0, The Mick a 0.8 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine a 0.7. All three were flat.



CBS was at 0.7/3 with repeated dramas.

The CW was at 0.7/3. The Flash fell 11% from The CW’s crossover event a week ago to 0.8, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow slipped 33% to 0.6.

Univision did a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.