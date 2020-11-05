Primetime Ratings Wednesday: ‘Masked Singer’ Leads Fox

Fox won Wednesday prime ratings, with The Masked Singer top of the heap. Fox got a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. Runner-up was NBC at 0.8/5.

The Masked Singer got a flat 1.6 and I Can See Your Voice ticked up 10% to 1.1.

NBC had election coverage across prime. Decision 2020 Election Special got a 0.9, 0.9 and 0.7.

ABC got a 0.6/3 and CBS a 0.4/2. ABC had The Goldbergs at 0.7 and American Housewife at 0.6, both level with last week. The Conners grew 17% to 0.7 and Black-ish lost 33% for a 0.4. Election special Your Voice/Your Vote posted a 0.5.

On CBS it was The Amazing Race at a flat 0.7, a SWAT rerun and election special CBS News 2020: America Decides at 0.3.

Univision also scored a 0.4/2. La Rosa de Guadalupe got a 0.5, up a tenth from its last airing several weeks ago, and Imperio de Mentiras also went up a tenth for a 0.4. Dulce Ambicion lost a tenth for a 0.2.

Telemundo tallied a 0.2/1. El Domo del Dinero posted a 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija a 0.3, then Falsa Identidad a 0.2. All three were flat with last week.

The CW notched a 0.1/0. Devils and Coroner both got their usual 0.1.s.