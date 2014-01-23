Primetime Ratings: Wednesday ‘Idol’ Down From Premiere

American Idol earned a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday and an 11 share, according to Nielsen overnight ratings, down 15% from its premiere rating Wednesday, Jan. 15.

ABC (2.0/5) and NBC (1.7/5) both grew over last week across their entire lineups, finishing second and third, respectively, behind Fox among broadcast networks. The Middle increased 22% to a 2.2. Suburgatory grew by 13% over last week’s season premiere with a 1.8. Modern Family lifted 9% to 3.5; Super Fun Night rose 13 percent to 1.7; and Nashville rose 8% to 1.4.

Revolution gained 15% over last week for NBC with a 1.5. Law & Order: SVU drew a 1.8, up 29%. Chicago P.D. earned a 1.6, up 7%.

CBS kicked off the night with reruns of The Crazy Ones and Mom, followed by a new episode of Criminal Minds (2.2, down 8%). CSI drew a 1.6—down 20% from last week, and reaching series low for an original episode. The network finished fourth with a 1.6/4.

The CW finished with a 0.7/2. Arrow dropped one tenth from last week to 0.8. The Tomorrow People held steady at 0.5. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Arrow drew a 0.7 and Tomorrow People drew a 0.4