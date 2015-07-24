Primetime Ratings: ‘Wayward Pines’ Finale Matches High

In its finale Thursday Fox’s Wayward Pines jumped 33% and tied its series high for a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Boom! fell 14% to a 0.6. Fox tied for second with a 0.9 rating/4 share.

CBS led all broadcasters with a 1.4/6. Big Brother fell 10% to a 1.8, while Under the Dome rose a tenth to a 1.0.

NBC tied for second with a 0.9/4. Food Fighters fell a tenth to a 0.8 and Dateline Mystery was even with a 1.0.

ABC finished in fourth with a 0.7/3. Astronaut Wives Club fell 33% to a 0.6 and Mistresses dropped 22% to a 0.7. Rookie Blue jumped 14% to a 0.8.

The CW earned a 0.2/1. Beauty and The Beast fell a tenth to a 0.2, tying a series low. Both broadcasts of Dates earned a 0.1, even with last week.