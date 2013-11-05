Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Slips in Live Premiere
The debut of The Voice's
live shows on Monday drew a 3.6 rating with adults 18-49 for NBC, down 16% from
last week, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
At 10 p.m., The Blacklist fell to its lowest rating
so far, losing 6% to a 2.9. NBC still won the night in the demo with an overall
3.4 rating/9 share.
CBS returned sitcom Mike
& Molly to a 2.6 rating at 9 p.m.,
down 16% from last year's premiere and the show's lowest-rated in its four
years. It was however, two tenths higher than what the time slot had been
averaging this season. The return of Mike
& Molly gave no boost to new series Mom
and Hostages however, as Mom tied its low of 2.0, falling 5%, and
Hostages dipped 8% to a 1.1, which
also tied its lowest rating so far.
Earlier, How I Met
Your Mother rose 13% to a 3.4, beating Voice
head-to-head in its half-hour. 2 Broke
Girls was down 4% to a 2.6.
CBS finished fourth in the demo with a 2.1/6.
Fox took second with a 2.3/6, returning its lineup from a
few weeks off. Sleepy Hollow was down
7% from its last episode to a 2.5, while Bones
also fell 9% to a 2.0.
ABC was third in the demo (but first in total viewers) with a
2.2/6. Dancing With the Stars was
even with last week's 2.1 and Castle
rose 14% to a 2.4.
The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.3/1. With 18-49s,
both Hart of Dixie and Beauty and the Beast were even with last
week at a 0.4 and 0.3, respectively. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Hart of Dixie drew a 0.4 and Beauty and the Beast posted a 0.2.
