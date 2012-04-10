Primetime Ratings: 'The Voice' Slips Against the Return of CBS' Monday Night
NBC won a close Monday night with an overall 3.3 rating/9
share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Against the
return of CBS' regular lineup, The Voice was
down 5% to a 3.9, but reigned as the highest-rated show of the night. Smash was steady at a 2.1.
CBS brought back its comedy lineup from mid-March for an
overall 3.1/8. How I Met Your Mother and
2 Broke Girls were both down a tenth
to a 3.4 each. Two and a Half Men followed,
dropping 8% to a 3.5. Mike & Molly was
up a tick to a 3.2, and Hawaii Five-0 inched
up 4% to a 2.6.
ABC followed in third with an overall 2.4/6, airing only a
new Dancing With the Stars, which remained
flat at a 2.9.
Fox saw double-digit drops for both of its Monday night
series. Bones slipped 16% to a 2.1,
while House fell 13% to a 2.0. The network
earned an overall 2.1/6.
On The CW, Gossip Girl
and Hart of Dixie were flat at
0.5 each to give the network an overall 0.5/1.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.