Primetime Ratings: 'The Voice' Slips Against the Return of CBS' Monday Night

NBC won a close Monday night with an overall 3.3 rating/9

share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Against the

return of CBS' regular lineup, The Voice was

down 5% to a 3.9, but reigned as the highest-rated show of the night. Smash was steady at a 2.1.

CBS brought back its comedy lineup from mid-March for an

overall 3.1/8. How I Met Your Mother and

2 Broke Girls were both down a tenth

to a 3.4 each. Two and a Half Men followed,

dropping 8% to a 3.5. Mike & Molly was

up a tick to a 3.2, and Hawaii Five-0 inched

up 4% to a 2.6.

ABC followed in third with an overall 2.4/6, airing only a

new Dancing With the Stars, which remained

flat at a 2.9.

Fox saw double-digit drops for both of its Monday night

series. Bones slipped 16% to a 2.1,

while House fell 13% to a 2.0. The network

earned an overall 2.1/6.

On The CW, Gossip Girl

and Hart of Dixie were flat at

0.5 each to give the network an overall 0.5/1.