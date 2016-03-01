Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Return Boosts NBC

NBC won the broadcast ratings battle Monday, the return of The Voice pacing the Peacock to a 2.8 in viewers 18-49, with a 9 share. The Voice did a 3.4, up 15% from its fall season finale.

ABC was runner-up at 2.0/7, then CBS and Fox at 1.4/4. The CW posted a 0.3/1.

NBC’s return of Blindspot was down 5% from its last airing in the fall, at 1.8.

ABC had The Bachelor up 4% at 2.5, then Castle flat at 1.1.

CBS’ Supergirl was down 7% at 1.4 while Scorpion fell 12% at 1.5, then NCIS: Los Angeles was off 8% at 1.2.

On Fox, Gotham rated a 1.5, down a tenth from its last airing, while Lucifer slid 13% to 1.3.

The CW had Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin, both at 0.3. Crazy Ex fell 25% from last week while Jane was flat.