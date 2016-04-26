Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Paces NBC

The Voice led the way for NBC Monday with a 2.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, down 5%, while Blindspot rated a 1.4, up 8%.

NBC did a 1.9 for the night, with a 6 share. Next up was ABC at 1.5/5, then CBS at 1.3/4, Fox at 0.9/3 and The CW at 0.4/1.

On CBS, Mike & Molly returned to a 1.3 before a Big Bang Theory repeat. The season finale of Scorpion rated a 1.6, up 7%, while NCIS: Los Angeles tallied a flat 1.2.

On ABC, Dancing With the Stars did a 1.8, up 13%, while Castle posted a 1.1, up a tenth.

Fox had a Gotham repeat before the Lucifer finale, which rated a flat 1.3.

On CW, Reign did a 0.3 (it signed off to a 0.4 last spring) and Jane the Virgin a flat 0.4.