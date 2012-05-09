PrimetimeRatings: 'Voice' Finale Sings Winning Tune for NBC
The second season
finale of The Voice led NBC to the Tuesday victory with an overall 3.3
rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The
two-hour finale drew a 4.3, up 16% from last year's finale. Earlier, Fashion
Star -- airing outside of its regular timeslot -- was down 13% to a 1.3,
its lowest rating to date.
CBS
landed in second with a 2.7/7. NCIS was down 3% to a season-low 3.0. NCIS:
Los Angeles was
even at 3.0 and Unforgettable was up 11% to a 2.0.
Fox
placed third for the evening with a 2.4/7. New Girl finished its
freshman season with a 2.8, up 27% from last week, while Glee was up 4%
to a 2.6 at 8 p.m.
ABC
came in fourth with a 1.8/5, as much of its lineup hit series lows. Last Man
Standing's finale was down 13% to a series-low 1.7, while Dancing With the Stars tied
a series-low for results shows at 2.3, down 4% from last week. Private
Practice continues to suffer on its night (and without its Grey's
Anatomy lead-in) falling 29% to a series-low 1.5. CougarTown was
the lone improvement, rebounding 15% to a 1.5.
The
CW rounded out the night with a 0.4/1. 90210 was even in A18-49 with a
0.6 and down a tenth in A18-34 with another 0.6. TheL.A. Complex was even in
both demos with a 0.3 in each.
