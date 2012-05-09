PrimetimeRatings: 'Voice' Finale Sings Winning Tune for NBC

The second season

finale of The Voice led NBC to the Tuesday victory with an overall 3.3

rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The

two-hour finale drew a 4.3, up 16% from last year's finale. Earlier, Fashion

Star -- airing outside of its regular timeslot -- was down 13% to a 1.3,

its lowest rating to date.

CBS

landed in second with a 2.7/7. NCIS was down 3% to a season-low 3.0. NCIS:

Los Angeles was

even at 3.0 and Unforgettable was up 11% to a 2.0.

Fox

placed third for the evening with a 2.4/7. New Girl finished its

freshman season with a 2.8, up 27% from last week, while Glee was up 4%

to a 2.6 at 8 p.m.

ABC

came in fourth with a 1.8/5, as much of its lineup hit series lows. Last Man

Standing's finale was down 13% to a series-low 1.7, while Dancing With the Stars tied

a series-low for results shows at 2.3, down 4% from last week. Private

Practice continues to suffer on its night (and without its Grey's

Anatomy lead-in) falling 29% to a series-low 1.5. CougarTown was

the lone improvement, rebounding 15% to a 1.5.

The

CW rounded out the night with a 0.4/1. 90210 was even in A18-49 with a

0.6 and down a tenth in A18-34 with another 0.6. TheL.A. Complex was even in

both demos with a 0.3 in each.