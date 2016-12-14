Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Finale Paces NBC

NBC easily won the Tuesday ratings race among broadcasters, with the Voice finale posting a 2.5, up 32% from last week. NBC scored a 2.2 in adults 18-49 for the night, per Nielsen’s overnight ratings, with an 8 share.

CBS trailed at 1.5/5, then ABC at 1.0/4, Fox at 0.7/3 and The CW at 0.2/1.

A Voice repeat led into the finale.

CBS had NCIS at a flat 1.8, then Bull a 1.4, down a tenth, before NCIS: New Orleans scored a flat 1.2.

On ABC, The Middle grew 14% to 1.6, American Housewife climbed 7% to 1.5 and Fresh Off the Boat scored a 1.2, up 9%. The Real O’Neals grew 13% to 0.9, before a StarWars-themed Jimmy Kimmel Live repeat at 10 p.m.

Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine did a 0.9, down 10%. New Girl rated a 0.8 and Scream Queens a 0.5; both were flat with last week.

The CW was in repeats.