Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Down, But Tops Night

NBC’s The Voice drew a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—down 10% from last week, but enough to finish as the night’s top show on broadcast. About a Boy also declined 10%, to 1.8. Growing Up Fisher was down one tenth at 1.5. Chicago Fire was even with last week at 1.9. NBC led all broadcasters with an average 2.1 rating and 6 share.

CBS came in second at 2.0/6. NCIS grew 8% from last week to 2.6. NCIS: Los Angeles was down one tenth at 2.3.

ABC finished third with a 1.1/3. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. declined 15% from last week to 1.7. The Goldbergs was down one tenth at 1.4. Trophy Wife declined 20% to 0.8.

Fox came in fourth at 1.0/3. Glee gained one tenth from last week to 1.0. Fox followed with back-to-back episodes of The Mindy Project for the second consecutive week. The 9 p.m. episode was even with last week’s first episode at 1.0. The second episode grew one tenth from last week’s 9:30 p.m. episode to 1.1.

The CW aired reruns, drawing a 0.2/1.