Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Down But NBC Prevails

NBC won the Tuesday ratings battle, with a 1.5 score in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. The Voice did a 2.1, down 5%, and a double run of Trial & Error did a 1.0 and 0.8. The double run did a 1.2 and 1.1 a week before. Chicago Fire then posted a 1.4, down 7%.

CBS had a 1.3/5, with NCIS at 1.6 and Bull at 1.3, then NCIS: New Orleans at 1.1—all flat with their last fresh airings.

Then it was Fox at 0.9/4, with New Girl and The Mick at 0.9, both up a tenth, and drama Bones ending the show’s run at 1.0, up 25%.

ABC and The CW had twin 0.7/3s. ABC was in repeats until People Icons at 0.5, down 29%.

On The CW, The Flash did a 0.8, down 11%, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow did a flat 0.6.

Among Spanish-language players, Univision did a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.5/2.