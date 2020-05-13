Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Down But NBC Still on Top

NBC had the top score in Tuesday prime, with The Voice leading the network to a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That topped the 0.6/3 put up by ABC, CBS, Fox and Univision.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Voice lost 10% for a 0.9 and Ellen’s Game of Games was a flat 0.8. Hollywood Game Night got a 0.6.

ABC had the special The Happy Days of Garry Marshall at 0.6 from 8 to 10 p.m. The For Life season finale did a flat 0.5.

CBS had reruns of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

Fox had two hours of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back at 0.6, level with its last airing.

On Univision it was Te Doy La Vida up 20% to 0.6 and Amor Eterno at a level 0.6. Como Tu No Hay 2 lost 17% for a 0.5.

Telemundo posted a 0.3/2. Cennet, 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and La Reina del Sur 2 all got 0.3s. Cennet lost a tenth and the other two were flat.

The CW scored a 0.3/1. The Flash season finale got a 0.4 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow a 0.2, both dramas flat.