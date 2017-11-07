Primetime Ratings: ‘The Voice’, ‘The Brave’ Up as NBC Wins
NBC was the top ratings grabber in Monday’s prime contest, putting up a 1.6 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Second was ABC at 1.2/5.
ABC won the previous Monday’s race.
The Voice ticked up 5% to a 2.0 for NBC, then The Brave grew 25% to 1.0.
On ABC, Dancing with the Stars dropped 7% to 1.4 before the special Luke Bryan: Living Every Day did a 1.0.
Fox scored a 1.0/4, with Lucifer climbing 25% to 1.0 and The Gifted at a flat 1.1.
CBS was at 0.9/3. Kevin Can Wait scored a flat 1.2 and was followed by a Big Bang Theory repeat. A new Superior Donuts jumped 25% from its premiere to 1.0 and 9JKL rated a level 0.8, before Scorpion did a 0.8, up a tenth of a point.
Telemundo scored a 0.7/3, with Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso at 0.8. Univision rated a 0.6/2.
The CW did a 0.4/1, with Supergirl at a flat 0.5 and Valor up 50% to a 0.3.
