Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Bolsters New NBC Comedy

NBC won the Tuesday ratings derby with a 2.3 score in viewers 18-49, and an 8 share, per the Nielsen overnights. CBS was runner-up at 1.5/5, then ABC at 0.8/3, Fox at 0.7/3 and CW at 0.3/1. The Voice rated a 2.7, down 13%, then a double run of new comedy Crowded did a 1.8 and a 1.4 on NBC.

CBS had NCIS at a flat 2.0 then NCIS: New Orleans at a flat 1.6, and Limitless at 1.1, up 10%.

ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat did a 1.1, down 22%, and The Real O’Neals slid 9% to 1.0, as did Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1.0). Of Kings and Prophets rated a 0.5, off a frightful 38%.

On Fox, New Girl did a 1.0, down 17%, and Grandfathered was a repeat. Brooklyn Nine-Nine rated a 0.8 and Grinder a 0.6, both flat with their last airings.

The CW was in repeats.