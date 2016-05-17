Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ and ‘Blindspot’ Down, But NBC Still Prevails

The Monday broadcast ratings battle went to NBC, as The Voice did a 2.0 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, while Blindspot rated a 1.3. Both were down a tenth of a point but nonetheless paced NBC to a 1.8 rating and a 6 share.

Next up was ABC at a 1.6/5, as Dancing With the Stars rated a flat 1.7 and short-timer Castle a 1.3, up 18%.

CBS posted a 1.3/4, as Mike & Molly rated a 1.4 then a 1.6, down 13% and 6%, respectively, from last week’s double run, before a Big Bang Theory repeat. The Odd Couple scored a flat 1.3 and Person of Interest was off 10% at 0.9.

Fox had a 1.0/3, with Gotham up 8% at 1.3 and Houdini & Doyle at a flat 0.6.

On The CW, Reign was a flat 0.3 and Jane the Virgin up 33% to 0.4.