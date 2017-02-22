Primetime Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Ticks Up

NBC topped all broadcasters Tuesday with a 1.8 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. This Is Us rose 4% to a 2.5, while Chicago Fire jumped 7% to a 1.6. The Wall matched last week’s 1.4.

CBS finished in second with a 1.4/5. NCIS dropped two tenths to a 1.6. Bull was even at a 1.3. NCIS: New Orleans lost a tenth for a 1.1.

ABC came in third with a 1.0/4. The Middle was flat at a 1.5, American Housewife fell a tenth to a 1.4, Fresh Off the Boat gained 10% to a 1.1, and The Real O’Neals jumped 13% to a 0.9. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was flat at 0.6.

Fox and The CW tied at 0.8/3. Fox’s New Girl spiked a tenth to a 1.0, while The Mick was down a tenth to a 0.9. Bones also fell a tenth to a 0.7.

The CW’s Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow each shaved off a tenth to a 1.0 and 0.6, respectively.