Primetime Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Is Up on NBC
NBC won the broadcast battle Tuesday, posting a 2.4 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnight ratings, with an 8 share. That bested CBS’ 1.5/5, ABC’s 1.4/5, Fox’s 0.8/3 and The CW’s 0.7/2.
The Voice rated a 2.5 for NBC (it did a 2.9 Oct. 10), before This is Us posted a 2.8, up 8% from its last original airing. The season premiere of Chicago Fire grew 6% over its spring sign-off at 1.8.
CBS’ NCIS scored a 1.7, down a tenth from a week before, and Bull slid 16% to 1.6. NCIS: New Orleans registered a 1.2, down 20%.
On ABC, The Middle did a 1.7 on its new night, up 6% from its spring sign-off, before American Housewife premiered at a respectable 1.8. Fresh Off the Boat opened up 25% from its season finale at 1.5 and The Real O’Neals showed a 1.2, up 9% from last spring’s finale. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. posted a flat 0.9.
On Fox, Brooklyn Nine-Nine scored a 0.9, as did New Girl; both rated 1.0 the week before. Scream Queens drew a 0.7, down 13%.
The CW’s The Flash rated a 1.0, down 17%, while No Tomorrow did a 0.3, losing 40% from its premiere.
The shows were up against baseball playoffs on TBS, and of course campaign coverage on cable news. The previous Tuesday featured the VP debate.
