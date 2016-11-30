Primetime Ratings: 'This Is Us’ Grows, Paces NBC

On the robust performance of This Is Us, NBC took top broadcast honors Tuesday with a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 7 share. Runner up was CBS at 1.5/5, then ABC at 1.1/4, The CW at 0.9/3 and Fox at 0.7/2.

It was a hearty night for NBC, as The Voice grew 6% to 1.9, This Is Us climbed 13% to 2.7, and Chicago Fire elevated 13% to 1.7.

CBS had holiday special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at 2.3, same as it did a year ago, before repeats.

ABC's The Middle was down 11% at 1.6, American Housewife did a flat 1.4, Fresh Off the Boat was off 8% at 1.2 and The Real O’Neals was down 9% at 1.0. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returned from a month break to a flat 0.8.

CW’s The Flash did a 1.5, up a noisy 36%, while No Tomorrow ticked up a tenth of a point to 0.4.

Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine too was up a tenth at 1.0, New Girl was a flat 0.8, and Scream Queens a level 0.5.