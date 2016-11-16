Primetime Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Grows, NBC Wins

NBC won the Tuesday broadcast ratings race on the strength of This Is Us, which posted a 2.6 rating, up 13% from its most recent airing. NBC averaged a 2.0 rating on the night in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnight ratings, and a 7 share. ABC and CBS both scored a 1.5/5, then Fox at 0.8/3 and The CW at 0.7/2.

The Voice kicked things off for NBC at 2.1; it drew a 2.3 Monday night. Chicago Fire did a flat 1.5.

On ABC, The Middle grew 14% to 1.6 while American Housewife ticked up 7% to 1.6, and Fresh Off the Boat leapt 18% to 1.3. The Real O’Neals jumped 38% to 1.1 before a David Blaine magic special scored a respectable 1.6.

On CBS, NCIS did a 1.7, flat with its last airing in late October, and Bull a flat 1.5, before NCIS: New Orleans’ 1.2, down 8%.

Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine scored a 0.9 and New Girl a 0.9, both flat with their last airing, as was Scream Queens at 0.6.

The CW had The Flash at 1.2 and No Tomorrow at 0.3. Up against Election Day coverage a week before, the shows did a 0.4 and 0.2, respectively.