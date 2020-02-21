Primetime Ratings: Univision Wins With Music Awards

Univision had the top score among broadcasters in Thursday’s primetime, with Premio Lo Nuestra 2020 doing a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, across primetime. Univision had a 5 share. Premio Lo Nuestra celebrates Latin music.

In second was ABC at 0.9/5. ABC had Station 19 at 1.0 and Grey’s Anatomy at 1.1, both up a tenth of a point, then A Million Little Things at a flat 0.6.

CBS, Fox and NBC all got a 0.6/3. CBS had Young Sheldon at a level 1.0 and The Unicorn and Mom at 0.7s, both down a tenth. Carol’s Second Act got its usual 0.6 and Tommy a flat 0.4.

On Fox it was Last Man Standing up 17% to 0.7 and Outmatched at 0.5, then Deputy at 0.5. The latter two were flat.

NBC had Superstore at 0.7 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine at 0.6, both up a tenth. Will & Grace and Indebted did 0.4s, the former flat and the latter up a tenth, and Law & Order: SVU posted a level 0.7.

Telemundo rated a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos got a 0.4 and La Dona a 0.3. Operacion Pacifico got a 0.3. All three were flat.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Katy Keene got a level 0.1, as did special Dogs of the Year.