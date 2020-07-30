Primetime Ratings: Univision Takes Wednesday Title

Univision won the Wednesday broadcast ratings race, with comedy-drama Como Tu No Hay 2 setting the pace for the network. Univision rated a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. Tied for second were CBS and NBC, both at 0.4/3.

Telenovela Te Doy La Vida fell 17% to 0.5. Medicos did a 0.4 and Como Tu No Hay 2 a 0.5, those two flat.

CBS had Tough As Nails up 25% to 0.5 and a The Price is Right prime special at 0.4. A Seal Team repeat followed.

NBC had Chicago repeats.

Fox got a 0.4/2. A MasterChef rerun led into the Ultimate Tag finale at a flat 0.3.

ABC and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. ABC had United We Fall down 17% from premiere at 0.5, then comedy repeats, then Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD down 33% to 0.2.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos and Cennet at 0.3, then Enemigo Intimo 2 at 0.2. All three were flat.

The CW scored a 0.1/0. A repeat of The 100 led into the Bulletproof finale up a tenth at 0.1.