Primetime Ratings: Univision Takes Wednesday Title
‘Tough As Nails’ grows on CBS
Univision won the Wednesday broadcast ratings race, with comedy-drama Como Tu No Hay 2 setting the pace for the network. Univision rated a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. Tied for second were CBS and NBC, both at 0.4/3.
Telenovela Te Doy La Vida fell 17% to 0.5. Medicos did a 0.4 and Como Tu No Hay 2 a 0.5, those two flat.
CBS had Tough As Nails up 25% to 0.5 and a The Price is Right prime special at 0.4. A Seal Team repeat followed.
NBC had Chicago repeats.
Fox got a 0.4/2. A MasterChef rerun led into the Ultimate Tag finale at a flat 0.3.
ABC and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. ABC had United We Fall down 17% from premiere at 0.5, then comedy repeats, then Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD down 33% to 0.2.
On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos and Cennet at 0.3, then Enemigo Intimo 2 at 0.2. All three were flat.
The CW scored a 0.1/0. A repeat of The 100 led into the Bulletproof finale up a tenth at 0.1.
