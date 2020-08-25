Primetime Ratings: Univision on Top on Monday
ABC, NBC win convention coverage race at 10
Univision had the top score in Monday prime ratings, the network posting a 0.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. CBS and NBC both got a 0.4 as well, and a 2 share.
Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos at flat 0.4s, then Como To No Hay 2 shot up 25% to 0.5.
CBS had the premiere of Love Island at 0.4 across two hours, then coverage from the Republican National Convention a 0.2. Love Island opened at 0.6 last summer.
NBC had an American Ninja Warrior rerun before convention coverage got a 0.3.
ABC and Telemundo both got a 0.3/2. ABC had Holey Moley and To Tell the Truth reruns before convention coverage got a 0.3.
On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.4 and Cennet at 0.3, both flat, and Enemigo Intimo 2 down a tenth at 0.2.
The CW and Fox both scored a 0.2/1. On The CW, Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us both did a flat 0.2.
On Fox, it was movie The King’s Speech.
