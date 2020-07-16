Primetime Ratings: Univision on Top as Wednesday Shows Grow

Univision had the winning score in Wednesday ratings, with Te Doy La Vida setting the pace. Univision got a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. ABC and NBC both scored a 0.4/3.

Telenovela Te Doy La Vida shot up 20% to 0.6. Medicos and Como Tu No Hay 2 both went up a tenth to 0.5.

ABC had the premiere of comedy United We Fall at a promising 0.6, and another episode at 0.5. After comedy reruns, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD rated a flat 0.3.

NBC had Chicago reruns.

CBS and Fox both got a 0.3/2. On CBS, Tough As Nails lost 17% for a 0.5 and Game On! shed 50% for a 0.3. A SEAL Team repeat followed.

Fox had a MasterChef rerun and Ultimate Tag dropped 40% to 0.3.

Telemundo rated a 0.2/2. Cennet got a 0.3 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and Enemigo Intimo 2 got 0.2s, all three shows flat.

The CW got a 0.1/1. The 100 went up a tenth to 0.2 and Bulletproof did a level 0.1.