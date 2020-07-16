Primetime Ratings: Univision on Top as Wednesday Shows Grow
Comedy ‘United We Fall’ opens well on ABC
Univision had the winning score in Wednesday ratings, with Te Doy La Vida setting the pace. Univision got a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. ABC and NBC both scored a 0.4/3.
Telenovela Te Doy La Vida shot up 20% to 0.6. Medicos and Como Tu No Hay 2 both went up a tenth to 0.5.
ABC had the premiere of comedy United We Fall at a promising 0.6, and another episode at 0.5. After comedy reruns, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD rated a flat 0.3.
NBC had Chicago reruns.
CBS and Fox both got a 0.3/2. On CBS, Tough As Nails lost 17% for a 0.5 and Game On! shed 50% for a 0.3. A SEAL Team repeat followed.
Fox had a MasterChef rerun and Ultimate Tag dropped 40% to 0.3.
Telemundo rated a 0.2/2. Cennet got a 0.3 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and Enemigo Intimo 2 got 0.2s, all three shows flat.
The CW got a 0.1/1. The 100 went up a tenth to 0.2 and Bulletproof did a level 0.1.
