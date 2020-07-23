Primetime Ratings: Univision Gets the Win

Univision won the Wednesday ratings race among broadcasters, Te Doy La Vida pacing the network to a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. That topped NBC’s 0.4/3.

Te Doy La Vida got a flat 0.6 and Medicos lost 20% for a 0.4. Como Tu No Hay 2 got a flat 0.5.

NBC had Chicago repeats.

ABC did a 0.4/2. Comedy reruns led into Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD at a level 0.3.

It was 0.3/2s for CBS, Fox and Telemundo.

CBS had Tough As Nails down 20% at 0.4 and the Game On! finale at a flat 0.3, then a SEAL Team rerun.

Fox had a MasterChef rerun, then Ultimate Tag at a flat 0.3.

On Telemundo it was 0.3s for Exatlon Estados Unidos and Cennet, Exatlon up a tenth and Cennet flat, and a level 0.2 for Enemigo Intimo 2.

The CW scored a 0.1/0. After a The 100 rerun, Bulletproof lost a tenth for a 0.0.