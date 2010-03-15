Trending

Primetime Ratings: 'Undercover Boss' Beats Trump's

In its season premiere, Donald Trump's Celebrity Apprentice took a ratings beating from CBS's Undercover Boss in the hour. Free of Boss, Trump won the 10pm hour. Fox's premiere of Sons Of Tucson was orphaned in the ratings, and NBC's Minute to Win It was unimpressive.

