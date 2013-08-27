Primetime Ratings: 'Under the Dome,' 'Mistresses' Up Slightly

CBS' Under the Dome improved from last week's series-low by a tenth to a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Airing repeats the rest of the night, CBS won Monday with an overall 1.7 rating/5 share.

On NBC, which came in second with a 1.2/4, American Ninja Warrior notched a 1.7, which matched its season-high, rising 13%. Get Out Alive rose18% to a 1.3. Siberia again matched last week's 0.7 rating.

ABC's Mistresses rose a tenth from last week's series low to a 1.0, as the network came in third with a 0.9/3.

The CW's (0.2/1) Breaking Pointe was even with last week's 0.2.

Fox aired repeats.