Primetime Ratings: ‘Under the Dome’ Down Again in Second Week

CBS’ Under the Dome continued to trend downward Monday night, drawing a 1.7 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49, according to overnight numbers—down 19% from last week’s season-two premiere. Dome debuted June 30 to a 2.1, down 36% from its series premiere. CBS finished third among broadcasters with an average 1.3 rating and 5 share.

Fox’s MasterChef was even with last week with a 1.9 , finishing as Tuesday night’s top broadcast show. Drama 24: Live Another Day was up 7% from last week with a 1.5. Fox was the top broadcaster of the night with a 1.7/6.

ABC and NBC tied for second with a 1.5/5. ABC’s The Bachelorette was down 13% from last week at 1.8. Mistresses declined 18% to 0.9. NBC’s American Ninja Warrior was up one tenth from its most recent original episode two weeks ago at 1.8.

The CW averaged a 0.4/1. The season finale of Beauty and the Beast was even with last week at 0.3/1.