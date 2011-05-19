Primetime Ratings: Two-Hour 'Idol' Lands Fox Victory

Fox's two-hour night of American

Idol scored the network a landslide victory in the ratings Wednesday night,

earning an overall 7.2 rating/19 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers.

ABC and CBS tied for second with a 2.2/6. ABC's The Middle hit its highest rating in 3

months with a 2.4, up 14% from last week. The rest of the night's comedies fell; Modern Family slipped 5% to a 4.0,

followed by Cougar Town, down 17% to

a 2.0. Back-to-back episodes of Happy

Endings earned a 1.6 and a 1.3, down 6% and 7%, respectively.

CBS' season finale of Criminal

Minds remained flat at 3.3, while the cancelledspinoff Criminal Minds: Suspect Behaviorwas down 5% to a 2.0.

NBC followed with an overall 1.6/4. Minute to Win It was up 22% to a 1.1, followed by the season finale

of Law and Order: SVU, up 17% to a

2.8.

The CW earned a 0.7/2 with its airing of America's Next Top Model, which slipped

a tenth to a 0.9.