Primetime Ratings: 'Two and a Half Men' Hits Another Season High

CBS' Two and a Half Men seems to be finding its

footing in its new time slot. On Thursday, the comedy was up 5% from last week

to a new season-high 4.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. Its lead-in The Big Bang Theory fell 4% to a 5.3,

while Person of Interest improved 10% to a 3.2 and Elementary

rose 5% to a 2.3. CBS won the night with an overall 3.4 rating/10 share.

Fox ranked second for the night with a 2.3/6. The X

Factor was down 11% from last week to a 2.4 and Glee dropped a tenth

to a 2.1.

ABC's Grey's Anatomy tied a season-low 3.0 rating,

falling 3% from last week. Last Resort improved 20% to a 1.2 and Scandal

was up 14% to a 2.5. The network finished in third with a 2.2/6.

NBC came in fourth with a 1.3/4. 30 Rock tied a

series-low 1.1, dropping 15% from last week while Up All Night was even

at 1.2. The Office rebounded 11% to a 2.1, as did Parks & Recreation,

improving by 7% to a 1.5. Rock Center was also up 11% to a 1.0.

The CW finished with a 0.8/2. The Vampire Diaries

fell 21% with 18-49s to a 1.1 and dropped two tenths with 18-34s to a 1.3 as

well. Beauty and the Beast was down a tenth with 18-49s to a

0.5 and down two tenths with 18-34s to a 0.5 as well.

As for Wednesday - which, due to a processing delay, ratings

were not available until late Thursday -- Fox won with adults 18-49 but CBS

took first in overall viewership.