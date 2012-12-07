Primetime Ratings: 'Two and a Half Men' Hits Another Season High
CBS' Two and a Half Men seems to be finding its
footing in its new time slot. On Thursday, the comedy was up 5% from last week
to a new season-high 4.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. Its lead-in The Big Bang Theory fell 4% to a 5.3,
while Person of Interest improved 10% to a 3.2 and Elementary
rose 5% to a 2.3. CBS won the night with an overall 3.4 rating/10 share.
Fox ranked second for the night with a 2.3/6. The X
Factor was down 11% from last week to a 2.4 and Glee dropped a tenth
to a 2.1.
ABC's Grey's Anatomy tied a season-low 3.0 rating,
falling 3% from last week. Last Resort improved 20% to a 1.2 and Scandal
was up 14% to a 2.5. The network finished in third with a 2.2/6.
NBC came in fourth with a 1.3/4. 30 Rock tied a
series-low 1.1, dropping 15% from last week while Up All Night was even
at 1.2. The Office rebounded 11% to a 2.1, as did Parks & Recreation,
improving by 7% to a 1.5. Rock Center was also up 11% to a 1.0.
The CW finished with a 0.8/2. The Vampire Diaries
fell 21% with 18-49s to a 1.1 and dropped two tenths with 18-34s to a 1.3 as
well. Beauty and the Beast was down a tenth with 18-49s to a
0.5 and down two tenths with 18-34s to a 0.5 as well.
As for Wednesday - which, due to a processing delay, ratings
were not available until late Thursday -- Fox won with adults 18-49 but CBS
took first in overall viewership.
