Primetime Ratings Tuesday: NBC Wins the Night

NBC won the Tuesday ratings race, with The Voice leading the way. NBC rated a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was CBS at 0.6/4.

Young Rock fell 14% to 0.6 on NBC and Kenan posted a flat 0.5. The Voice scored a 0.9, down 18% from the night before, and the season starter for New Amsterdam a 0.6.

CBS had NCIS down 11% to 0.8 and FBI off 25% to 0.6. FBI: Most Wanted lost 17% for a 0.5.

Fox was at 0.5/3. The Resident got a flat 0.6 and Prodigal Son dropped 25% to 0.3.

ABC and Univision both scored a 0.4/3. ABC had To Tell the Truth at a flat 0.5 and Black-ish at 0.4, then Mixed-ish at 0.3, the comedies both down a tenth. The premiere of Soul of a Nation got a 0.3.

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor went up 25% to 0.5 and Te Acuerdas De Mi scored a level 0.3. The premiere of La Hija Del Embajador got a 0.3.

The CW and Telemundo both rated a 0.3/2. The CW had the season premiere of The Flash at 0.3 and Superman & Lois at a level 0.3.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Suerte De Loli at a flat 0.3, and Buscando A Frida down a tenth to 0.2.