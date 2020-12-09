Primetime Ratings Tuesday: Fox on Top With Cowboys-Ravens

Fox won Tuesday prime ratings easily thanks to football. The Cowboys-Ravens contest led Fox to a 2.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 16 share. In a distant second was ABC at 0.9/5.

Fox had Cowboys versus Ravens across its prime.

ABC had two hours of The Bachelorette at 1.2 and 1.1, same as last week, and Big Sky down 29% for a 0.5.

CBS got a 0.6/3 and NBC a 0.5/3. CBS had NCIS down 22% to 0.7 and FBI off 25% to 0.6, then FBI: Most Wanted down 17% to 0.5.

On NBC it was The Voice at a flat 0.7 and the two-hour Transplant finale at a level 0.4.

Univision scored a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Vencer El Desamor and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.4, Vencer down a tenth and Imperio up a tenth. Dulce Ambicion got a flat 0.3.

On Telemundo it was El Domo del Dinero at 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.4, the pair flat. Falsa Identidad went up 50% to a 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.1/0, with Swamp Thing and Tell Me a Story both at a level 0.1.