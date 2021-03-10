Primetime Ratings Tuesday: CBS, NBC Share Crown

CBS and NBC shared the Tuesday ratings title, both posting a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. CBS had NCIS and NBC had The Voice.

NCIS got a flat 0.8 and FBI went up 17% to 0.7, then FBI: Most Wanted notched a level 0.5.

NBC had a Voice rerun, then a new one at a flat 0.9. New Amsterdam got a level 0.6.

Fox posted a 0.4/3 and ABC a 0.4/2. Fox had The Resident at a flat 0.6 and a Name That Tune rerun.

ABC had To Tell the Truth at a flat 0.5 and comedy repeats. Soul of a Nation lost 33% for a 0.2.

Univision also did a 0.4/2. Vencer El Desamor got a flat 0.5. Te Acuerdas De Mi grew 33% to 0.4 and La Hija Del Embajador a level 0.3.

The CW and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. The Flash and Superman & Lois both got a 0.3 on The CW, same as last week.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida all at 0.3. Exatlon and La Suerte stayed level and Buscando gainted a tenth.