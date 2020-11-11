Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ABC Wins With Buoyant ‘Bachelorette’

ABC won the Tuesday ratings battle, with The Bachelorette setting the pace. ABC got a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was NBC at 0.9/6.

Last Tuesday, the networks had Election Day coverage.

The Bachelorette got a 1.6 across two hours, up 28% from two weeks before, and special Country Strong 2020 a 0.4.

NBC had The Voice up a tenth to 1.1 and This Is Us at 1.3, virtually flat with its two-hour premiere October 27, then Transplant down 17% for a 0.5.

CBS got a 0.4/2 and Fox a 0.3/2. CBS had reruns of NCIS and FBI before The FBI Declassified got a flat 0.3.

Fox had a Cosmos: Possible Worlds rerun and Next slid 33% to 0.2.

Telemundo and Univision also scored 0.3/2s. On Telemundo, El Domo del Dinero went up a tenth to 0.2, Todo Por Mi Hija also grew a tenth for a 0.4 and Falsa Identidad tallied a flat 0.2.

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor got a 0.4 and Imperio de Mentiras a 0.3. Dulce Ambicion got a 0.2. All three were flat.

The CW rated a 0.1/1. Swamp Thing and Tell Me a Story both scored a 0.1. Swamp Thing lost a tenth and Tell Me a Story stayed level.