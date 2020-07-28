Primetime Ratings: ‘Titan Games’ Leads NBC

NBC won the Monday ratings race, with The Titan Games setting the pace. NBC got a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was Univision at 0.4/3.

The Titan Games scored a flat 0.7 and led into reruns of The Wall and Dateline NBC.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida at 0.5, Medicos at 0.4 and Como Tu No Hay 2 at 0.5, all three flat.

CBS, Fox and Telemundo all rated a 0.3/2. CBS had reruns, as did Fox.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.3 and Cennet at 0.2, both down a tenth, and Enemigo Intimo 2 up 50% to 0.3.

ABC and The CW got a 0.2/1. ABC had a repeat of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons across prime.

On The CW, Whose Line Is It Anyway? got a level 0.2, as did special Penn & Teller: Try This At Home Too.