Primetime Ratings Thursday: Fox Touches Down Title

Fox won the Thursday ratings contest thanks to football. Chargers-Raiders paced Fox to a 2.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 13 share. In second was ABC at 0.8/5.

Thursday Night Football took up all of Fox’s prime. It was down a tenth of a point from Patriots-Rams last week.

ABC had Station 19 up 13% to 0.9 and Grey’s Anatomy down 9% to 1.0. A Million Little Things got a flat 0.5.

CBS and NBC both got a 0.4/2. CBS had Young Sheldon off 13% for a 0.7. B Positive and Mom both lost a tenth for a 0.5 and The Unicorn shed a tenth for a 0.4. Star Trek: Discovery posted a level 0.2.

On NBC it was movie Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors at 0.4 and Dateline NBC at a flat 0.4.

Univision rated a 0.3/2 and Telemundo a 0.2/1. On Univision, Vencer El Desamor got a flat 0.5. Imperio de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion both got a 0.3, Imperio down a tenth and Dulce flat.

On Telemundo, El Domo del Dinero gained a tenth for a 0.2. Todo Por Mi Hija scored a flat 0.3 and Falsa Identidad a level 0.2.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Dogs of the Year and World’s Funniest Animals both rated a 0.1.