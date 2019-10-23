Primetime Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Up But Can’t Beat Baseball

Fox won the Tuesday ratings race, the World Series opener pacing the net to a 2.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 13 share. In second was NBC at 1.2/6.

Nationals-Astros took up all of Fox’s prime. Last year’s opener, Red Sox versus Dodgers, did a 3.5 and 14 share.

NBC had The Voice at a flat 1.3, This Is Us went up 7% to 1.6 and New Amsterdam grew 13% to 0.9.

CBS did a 0.9/4 and ABC a 0.8/3. CBS had NCIS at a level 1.1 and FBI lost 11% for a 0.8. NCIS: New Orleans scored a flat 0.7.

On ABC, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown did a 1.2, up a tenth from last year, and Toy Story of Terror a 1.0, up 25% from last year. Mixed-ish and Black-ish both scored a 0.7, Mixed-ish flat and Black-ish up a tenth. Special The Douglas Dynasty was good for a 0.5.

Telemundo posted a 0.5/2 and Univision got a 0.4/2. On Telemundo, it was 0.5s for Exatlon Estados Unidos, El Final Del Paraiso and El Senor de Los Cielos. Exatlon was up a tenth and El Final flat, while El Senor lost 29%.

Univision had 0.4s for La Rosa de Guadalupe, Cuna de Lobos and El Dragon. La Rosa lost a tenth and Cuna de Lobos and El Dragon were flat.

The CW scored a 0.4/2. The Flash got a 0.5 and Arrow a 0.3, both dramas flat.