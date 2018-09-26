Primetime Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Premiere Down From Last Year

NBC took the top spot in Tuesday ratings, the This Is Us season premiere leading to a 2.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. That easily beat the 1.2/5 that CBS posted.

NBC had The Voice at 2.1, up a tenth from the previous night’s premiere. This Is Us, which showed how Jack and Rebecca met, did a 2.9 with its premiere, a 24% drop from last year’s opener. The New Amsterdam series premiere closed out prime with a 1.9.

CBS had the NCIS season starter at 1.4, off 13% from last year’s premiere, before the series premiere of Dick Wolf’s FBI did a 1.3. The NCIS: New Orleans season premiere rated a 1.0, flat with last year.

Fox rated a 0.8/4. The Gifted premiere lost 40% from last year’s opener, at 0.9. The Lethal Weapon starter fell 33% from last year’s premiere, at 0.8.

ABC scored a 0.7/3. Dancing with the Stars did a 0.9 from 8 to 10 p.m., down 18% from the previous night’s premiere, before 20/20: The Real Rookies scored a 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.5/2.

The CW was at 0.2/1. It showed a Flash repeat, then The Outpost at a level 0.2.