Primetime Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Paces NBC

NBC won top prize in Tuesday prime ratings, This Is Us leading the net to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.0/5 put up by CBS.

The Voice got a flat 1.5 on NBC and This Is Us lost 11% from its season premiere at 1.7, before New Amsterdam slid 18% to 0.9.

CBS had NCIS at a level 1.3, FBI up 11% to 1.0 and NCIS: New Orleans at a flat 0.7.

ABC and Fox both scored a 0.8/4. ABC had The Conners down 15% at 1.1 while Bless This Mess, Mixed-ish, Black-ish and Emergence all did a 0.7. Bless lost 13%, Mixed-ish slid 22%, Black-ish was flat and Emergence dropped 13%. All premiered last week.

On Fox, The Resident got a 0.7 and Empire a 0.9. Both lost a tenth of a point.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso at flat 0.4s and No Te Puedes Esconder at 0.3.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe got a 0.4 and La Usurpadora a 0.5, both flat. El Dragon posted a 0.4.

The CW did a 0.1/1, with the two-hour Pandora finale eating up all of prime. It was flat with last week.