Primetime Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Down But NBC Still Prevails

NBC won the Tuesday ratings race, with This Is Us leading to a 1.2 for the network in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.9/4 that CBS got.

Ellen’s Game of Games got a flat 1.2 on NBC and This Is Us, depicting Randall and Beth’s first date decades before and their struggles today, down 11% at 1.6. The season finale airs next week. The Village rated a 0.7, off 22% from its premiere.

On CBS, it was NCIS at a level 1.1 and FBI down 10% at 0.9. NCIS: New Orleans got a flat 0.7.

ABC and Fox both got a 0.7/3. On ABC, American Housewife posted a 0.8 and The Kids Are Alright a 0.6. Black-ish got a 0.6 and Splitting Up Together a 0.6, all four comedies flat with last week. The Rookie grew 17% for a 0.7.

On Fox, MasterChef Junior did a 0.7 and Mental Samurai a 0.6, both down a tenth of a point.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.2/1. A Flash repeat led into Roswell, New Mexico, down 33% at 0.2.