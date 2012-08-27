Primetime Ratings: Tebow-Mania Scores Sunday Win for NBC

NBC won the Sunday ratings battle, thanks to its coverage of the Carolina Panthers-New York Jets preseason game. The game earned a fast-affiliate rating of 2.9 in the adults 18-49 demo from 8-11 p.m. NBC finished with an overall 2.5 rating/7 share. The network will release final numbers later Monday.

CBS was the only other network to air original programming. Big Brother was up two tenths from last Sunday to a 2.5. The network finished with a third-place 1.4/4.

Fox (1.8/5) and ABC (0.9/3) aired repeats.