Primetime Ratings: ‘Talent,’ ‘Night Shift’ Grow at NBC

NBC won the night among broadcasters, scoring a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, with a 6 share. America’s Got Talent rated a 2.1 while The Night Shift did a 1.2—both up a tenth of a point from the previous week.

Fox posted a 1.3/5, with MasterChef airing across prime, same rating it got a week before.

CBS did a 1.0/4, with Big Brother at 1.8, down 10%, and American Gothic at a flat 0.5.

In repeats, ABC rated a 0.8/3.

CW had a 0.5/2, with Penn & Teller: Fool Us growing 25% to 0.5, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? at a flat 0.4.