Primetime Ratings: ‘Talent’ Grows as NBC Wins

NBC’s America’s Got Talent grew 17% week to week for a 2.1 in adults 18-49, while TheNight Shift rated a 1.1. The latter posted a 0.9 and 0.8 in a double run during its last original airing. Both paced NBC to a broadcast-best 1.5 rating in 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share.

MasterChef rated a 1.3 across prime on Fox, up 18% from its last fresh airing.

On CBS, Big Brother climbed 11% to a 2.0 while American Gothic rated a 0.5, up a tenth of a point. That gave CBS a 1.1/4.

ABC did a 0.8/3 with repeats.

The CW measured a 0.4/2. Penn & Teller: Fool Us was up 33% to 0.4, while Whose Line Is It Anyway? scored a flat 0.4.