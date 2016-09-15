Primetime Ratings: ‘Talent’ Finishes Strong on NBC

The season finale of summer ratings magnet America’s Got Talent posted a 2.7 in adults 18-49, with 14.1 million viewers total. It was up 29% over last year’s finale and 35% over the previous week’s episode.

The season two debut of Blindspot rated a 1.6. The show did a 1.3 when its season wrapped last spring, after debuting to a 3.1 last September.

NBC posted a 2.3 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, alongside a 9 share.

Fox did a 1.4/5, with the MasterChef finale across prime, even with its previous airing. CBS did a 1.0/4, ABC a 0.8/3 and The CW a 0.4/1.

Big Brother rated a 1.7 on CBS, down a tenth of a point from the week before, with repeats following.

ABC had repeated comedies.

CW aired Penn & Teller: Fool Us at a flat 0.4 and Whose Line Is It Anyway at 0.3, down a tenth.