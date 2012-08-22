Primetime Ratings: 'Talent' Down But NBC Still Takes Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday with an overall 2.0 rating/6 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent was down two tenths from last week for a 2.5. The net aired encores of its preview of new comedies Go On and Animal Practice, which drew a 1.4 and 1.0, respectively.

Fox took second with a 1.9/6. MasterChef was even with last week with another 2.4.

CBS' repeats landed the network in third with a 1.1/3.

ABC finished with a fourth-place 0.8/2. NY Med was flat with last week at 1.0.

The CW aired a new L.A. Complex, which drew a 0.2, the same as last week. The network finished with a 0.3/1.