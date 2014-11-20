Primetime Ratings: ‘SVU,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ Slide Back Down

Ratings for NBC procedurals Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. reverted to form Wednesday night in the wake of last week’s crossover event. SVU was down 25% with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Chicago P.D. was down 27% at 1.6. Both shows' numbers were in line with their pre-crossover ratings. The Mysteries of Laura kicked off the night for NBC with a 1.4, up one tenth of a point. NBC was the night’s No. 3 network, averaging a 1.6 rating and 5 share.

ABC led all broadcasters with a 2.3/7. The Middle was up 16% at 2.2. The Goldbergs was up 14% at 2.4. Modern Family grew 16% to 3.7. Black-ish gained one tenth of a point at 2.6. Nashville was up one tenth at 1.5.

CBS finished second with a 2.1/6. Survivor was up 4% from last week at 2.4. Criminal Minds was even at 2.3. Stalker was up 21% at 1.7.

Fox tied Spanish-language Univision with a 1.2/4. Hell’s Kitchen and Red Band Society were each even with last week at 1.5 and 0.9, respectively.

The CW averaged a 0.7/2. Arrow was even with last week at 0.9. The 100 was up one tenth at 0.6. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Arrow drew a 0.8 and The 100 a 0.5.