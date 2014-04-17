Primetime Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Tops Rerun-Heavy Wednesday

Survivor drew a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, down 8% from last week and finishing as the top-rated broadcast show of the night. CBS filled out the rest of the night with reruns to finish second among the broadcasters with an average 1.6 rating and 5 share.

Fox was the night’s top network with American Idol drawing a 1.9—down one tenth from last week—and a 6 share.

NBC finished third with a lineup of reruns and a 1.2/4.

ABC came in fourth with a 1.1/3, airing mostly reruns. A new episode of Mixology earned a 1.2, even with last week.

The CW averaged a 0.7/2. Arrow drew a 0.7, down one tenth from its most recent original two weeks ago. The 100 was up one tenth from last week at 0.6. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Arrow earned a 0.6 and The 100 earned a 0.4.