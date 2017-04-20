Primetime Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Paces CBS Against Repeats
CBS was the easy ratings winner on repeat-rich Wednesday, putting up a 1.4 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. Two hours of Survivor did a flat 1.7 for CBS, then Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders did a flat 0.8.
ABC was at 0.9/4, with repeated comedies before Designated Survivor fell 9% to 1.0.
Fox and NBC scored a 0.8/3. Fox had Shots Fired at 0.8, down a tenth of a point from last week, and a repeat of Empire.
NBC was in repeats throughout prime.
The CW, at 0.3/1, too was in repeats.
Among Spanish-language players, Univision had a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.5/2.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.