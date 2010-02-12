Primetime Ratings: 'Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains' Premieres Up; 'Grey's Anatomy' Hits Lows
CBS easily won Thursday with overall viewers and adults 18-49 with the two hour premiere of Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains and an hour of The Mentalist.
ABC was second on a night where Grey's Anatomy saw its lowest adults 18-49 ratings ever for an original episode.
